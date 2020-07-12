Former Orthodox Jew Turned Believer in Jesus as Messiah Banished From Home

(Voice of the Martyrs) — A former Orthodox Jew who came to faith in Jesus Christ is now homeless and has little hope of finding work.

After meeting a Christian worker nine years ago, Noa gradually came to understand and believe the Gospel, and recently, he placed his faith in Jesus as Savior. His decision, however, was met with intense ridicule from his community and his family, who banished him from their home.

