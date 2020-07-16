Turkey Orders Deportation of Pastor’s American Wife in String of Expulsions

(World Watch Monitor) — An American mother of three has been told she has to leave Turkey, one of the latest incidents in a series of expulsions of Christian expatriates from the country.

Joy Anna Crow Subasigüller, originally from Florida, and her Turkish husband Lütfü were married seven years ago. They settled and started a family in Turkey. Lütfü Subasigüller works as a Protestant pastor in Ankara; Joy has been looking after the couple’s three children, who were all born in Turkey.

Their settled, peaceful life as a family changed on June 5 when Joy was told by the Turkish migration department to prepare for deportation with apparently no reason given.

For the couple, it is impossible to see how Joy could pose a security threat to the state of Turkey, which seems to be the reason for her deportation. She is a stay-at-home-mother with three children, the youngest an infant who still needs breastfeeding. Also, said her husband, “I am a Turkish citizen and so are my three children.”

