Turkey Orders Deportation of Pastor’s American Wife in String of Expulsions

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Burak Su

(World Watch Monitor) An American mother of three has been told she has to leave Turkey, one of the latest incidents in a series of expulsions of Christian expatriates from the country.

Joy Anna Crow Subasigüller, originally from Florida, and her Turkish husband Lütfü were married seven years ago. They settled and started a family in Turkey. Lütfü Subasigüller works as a Protestant pastor in Ankara; Joy has been looking after the couple’s three children, who were all born in Turkey.

Their settled, peaceful life as a family changed on June 5 when Joy was told by the Turkish migration department to prepare for deportation with apparently no reason given.

For the couple, it is impossible to see how Joy could pose a security threat to the state of Turkey, which seems to be the reason for her deportation. She is a stay-at-home-mother with three children, the youngest an infant who still needs breastfeeding. Also, said her husband, “I am a Turkish citizen and so are my three children.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Turkey Orders Deportation of Pastor’s American Wife in String of Expulsions added by on
View all posts by World Watch Monitor →