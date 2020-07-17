Israel Implements New Law Fining Prostitution ‘Johns’

(Evangelical Focus) — Israel has started to implement the prostitution law, which was passed a year and a half ago in the Knesset (the Israeli parliament), but was due to come into effect in mid-2020.

The regulation sanctions those who pay for for sexual services, both on the street and in places used to practice prostitution so far, such as brothels. …

According to a survey recently published by Tel Aviv University, a third of Israeli men have paid for sexual services at least once in their lives, and about half of them believe that the new law will not prevent them from continuing to do so.

