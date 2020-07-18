Theologian J.I. Packer Dies at Age 93

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(WORLD) — J.I. Packer, one of the most influential theologians of the 20th century, died on Friday. He was 93.

Packer authored hundreds of Christian books and articles over more than half a century, but he’s perhaps best known for his 1973 work ‘Knowing God’. Publishers have sold more than 1.5 million copies since the book’s release and have translated it into more than a dozen languages.

But for all of Packer’s vast contributions to explaining Biblical doctrine — and championing Biblical inerrancy — the Oxford-educated Anglican offered a gloriously simple summary of the gospel: “God saves sinners.”

