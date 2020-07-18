Theologian J.I. Packer Dies at Age 93

(WORLD)— J.I. Packer, one of the most influential theologians of the 20th century, died on Friday. He was 93.
Packer authored hundreds of Christian books and articles over more than half a century, but he’s perhaps best known for his 1973 work ‘Knowing God’. Publishers have sold more than 1.5 million copies since the book’s release and have translated it into more than a dozen languages.
But for all of Packer’s vast contributions to explaining Biblical doctrine — and championing Biblical inerrancy — the Oxford-educated Anglican offered a gloriously simple summary of the gospel: “God saves sinners.”
