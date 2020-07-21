Pastor in India’s Karnataka State Forced to Vacate Home After Conversion Accusation

(Voice of the Martyrs) An independent church pastor in India’s Karnataka state has been told to vacate his rented home, which was being used for worship gatherings. The pastor has to leave the house because radical Hindu nationalists have put pressure on the pastor’s landlord.

“They threatened that they would break my hands and legs,” Pastor Nallabothula Peter said. “I received several unknown phone calls with abusive language that claimed I am involved in illegal religious conversions and that I don’t have right to live in the area.”

On June 30, Peter was praying for a demon possessed girl when police were called to his residence. According to Peter, neighbors — likely pressured by radicals — had complained about the prayer meeting.

