Chicago Pastor Organizes Prayer Walks After Rise in Violent Deaths

(Fox News) — Chicago desperately needs the hope of Jesus Christ amid record numbers of violence and death, says a local pastor.

On Tuesday, the nation’s third-largest city saw its bloodiest mass shooting in modern history. Gunfire left 15 people wounded with no immediate arrests. Witness Arnita Gerder told Chicago’s WMAQ-TV, she saw “bodies laying everywhere … We thought it was a war out here.”

Several weeks ago, in response to the violence that has seen children, including a 1-year-old, being gunned down, Pastor Edgar Rodriguez of New City Fellowship started organizing evening prayer walks around affected neighborhoods in Chicago.

