Christian Ministry Helping Homosexuals Has Bank Accounts Closed Following Harassment Campaign

(Christian Concern) A Christian ministry is being targeted by activists because it offers help to people who want to move away from same-sex attraction or behaviors.

Core Issues Trust (CIT) is a non-profit Christian ministry that supports men and women who voluntarily seek change in sexual preference and expression.

Led by Mike Davidson, the group has received abusive calls and messages, and been dropped by multiple service providers since being targeted through a social media campaign.

The organisation has now been told by Barclays Bank that its accounts will be closed. The Christian Legal Centre is supporting Mike Davidson and CIT as they seek to resolve these issues.

