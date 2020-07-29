Ky. Pastor Keeps Jail Ministry Active in Midst of Pandemic

FULTON, Ky. (Kentucky Today) Pastoring during the coronavirus has presented many challenges, and in some cases interrupted normal pastoral duties, such as hospital or nursing home visits.

But Stephen Cavness, pastor of Fulton First Baptist Church, has not had his ministry to jail inmates interrupted by the virus.

While jail visits are not allowed as a result of COVID-19, Cavness can meet with inmates for teaching and counseling opportunities because he is a deputized staff member of the Fulton County Detention Center.

His schedule of having a worship service every other week has been put on hold during the coronavirus, but he’s still been able to pray with inmates, offer grief counseling when needed or answer Bible questions.

