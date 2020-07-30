Ex-Wife of Amazon.com Billionaire Donates $46 Million to Homosexual, Transgender Causes

By on No Comment


WASHINGTON (Reuters)  MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon.com Inc.’s billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.7 billion of her wealth in the past year to causes including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health and climate change, she said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Scott, who was previously known as MacKenzie Bezos, also announced her new last name, which she said was taken from her middle name.

Last year, Scott signed the Giving Pledge in a commitment to donate the majority of her fortune after her split from Bezos — the world’s richest man — left her with a 4% stake in Amazon.

Read her blog post in full here, which provides a breakdown of the donations, including $46 million to “LGBTQ+ equity”. 

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ex-Wife of Amazon.com Billionaire Donates $46 Million to Homosexual, Transgender Causes added by on
View all posts by Editor →