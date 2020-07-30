Orphans, Blind in Liberia Receive Material Aid and the Gospel of Jesus Christ

By on No Comment

(Every Home for Christ) Orphans in Liberia are often accused of witchcraft. So are the disabled, the elderly, and anyone who doesn’t fit neatly into the rest of society. These accusations seem to be based on the superstitious belief that those who suffer misfortune do so as a result of their own involvement in the occult. And there’s plenty of misfortune to go around.

In Liberia’s recent history, the country has faced HIV/AIDS, a civil war, Ebola, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have left many poor, disabled, and orphaned. The orphans in particular are vulnerable to being trafficked, recruited into crime, forced into child labor, sexually assaulted, and victimized in other ways.

Thankfully, there are kind-hearted believers in Liberia who have opened orphanages to care for these children — often at great personal sacrifice. Others organize associations for the blind, providing them with the support and community they desperately need.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Orphans, Blind in Liberia Receive Material Aid and the Gospel of Jesus Christ added by on
View all posts by Editor →