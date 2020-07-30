Orphans, Blind in Liberia Receive Material Aid and the Gospel of Jesus Christ

(Every Home for Christ) — Orphans in Liberia are often accused of witchcraft. So are the disabled, the elderly, and anyone who doesn’t fit neatly into the rest of society. These accusations seem to be based on the superstitious belief that those who suffer misfortune do so as a result of their own involvement in the occult. And there’s plenty of misfortune to go around.

In Liberia’s recent history, the country has faced HIV/AIDS, a civil war, Ebola, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. These events have left many poor, disabled, and orphaned. The orphans in particular are vulnerable to being trafficked, recruited into crime, forced into child labor, sexually assaulted, and victimized in other ways.

Thankfully, there are kind-hearted believers in Liberia who have opened orphanages to care for these children — often at great personal sacrifice. Others organize associations for the blind, providing them with the support and community they desperately need.

