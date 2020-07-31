Spanish Christian Police and Psychologists Collaborate in Suicide Prevention

(Evangelical Focus) — The Spanish Christian Association of Police, Military, Emergencies and Security, Mission 365, and the Christian Police Coordinating committee (CPC), have signed a collaboration agreement with the Association of Christian Psychologists of Latin America (APC).

These entities have a long history of working in suicide prevention with all kinds of security forces, so they signed this agreement to now work together in that area.

The police suicide rate, which official data in Spain shows is nine times higher than in the general population — and Latin America reveals equally worrying figures — has increased during the period of confinement.

