Liberty Pres. Jerry Falwell Posts Photo of Himself With Pants Unzipped Next to Scantily-Clad Woman in Mimicking Vile TV Show

Jerry Falwell, Jr., the president of what hails itself as the world’s largest Christian university, bearing the mission motto “training champions for Christ,” posted — and then deleted — a photo on social media in which he posed with his pants completely unzipped, standing next to a woman in very short ripped shorts with her shirt pushed up to reveal her midriff. Falwell and others were apparently mimicking the vile television series “Trailer Park Boys”, a Canadian-based show filled with profanity, alcoholism, drug use, sexual immorality and rampant ungodliness.

Falwell, who leads Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, was reportedly on vacation and participated in the “Trailer Park Boys”-themed outing on a yacht. This is confirmed by a video, which was also deleted but downloaded by a polemics outlet before it was taken down, that shows Falwell and others re-creating the characters of the series. Falwell was the lead character, Julian.

The photo shared by Falwell represents Julian with the character Lucy, as Falwell holds a faux glass of alcohol and stands with his shirt rolled up and his pants completely unzipped. Lucy likewise has her shirt pushed up with short ripped shorts that are unbuttoned.

While it is unclear as to the meaning of the two posing in such a manner, according an outline of the television show, in the episode “[Expletive] Community College, Let’s Get Drunk and Eat Chicken Fingers,” at one point, “Julian remembers a drunken night with [Lucy] where he blacked out and woke up in bed with her the next day.”

Other episodes on the television show are titled “I’m Not Gay, I Love Lucy … Wait A Second, Maybe I Am Gay,” “Gimme My [Expletive] Money Or Randy’s Dead”, “Mrs. Peterson’s Dog Gets [Expletive] Up”, and “You Want The Lot Fees, [Sexual Vulgarity]”.

Falwell had written under the photo, “More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht. I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

However, it was more than the glass that raised concern among those who saw the image, as they wondered why Falwell would pose with his pants unzipped.

As previously reported, Falwell is not new to controversy as last year, a former student at the university published an article that included photos of Falwell and his family at a nightclub in Florida.

Falwell seemed to initially deny that he had ever been at the club, responding, “There was no picture snapped of me at WALL nightclub or any other nightclub.”

However, when Falwell was provided a copy of one of the photographs from 2014, he asserted that it must have been Photoshopped.

“I never have seen the picture you claim is of me below. If the person in the picture is me, it was likely photo-shopped,” he asserted.

But Falwell later took to Twitter about the matter, contending to followers, “Just for the record, I never denied going into a club with my family to listen to music for about 30 minutes years ago. I only denied I asked anyone to scrub pics of me. I never knew of any pics until a week ago. DUH.”

