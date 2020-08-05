Pakistani Court Sparks Outrage by Ruling 14-Year-Old Christian Girl Must Stay Married to Alleged Abductor

(The Telegraph)— A Pakistani court has sparked outrage by ruling a 14-year-old Christian girl was legally married to a Muslim man who allegedly abducted her at gunpoint.
In a case that has renewed focus on the persecution of Pakistan’s Christian minority, the Lahore High Court ruled on Tuesday that Maira Shahbaz had willingly converted to Islam and married Mohamad Nakash.
The girl and her family claim that she was kidnapped in April by Mr. Nakash and two accomplices from near her home in the city of Faisalabad. If the ruling is not reversed, Ms. Shahbaz will have to return to Mr. Nakash’s home from the shelter she was temporarily placed in.
