Sex-Trafficking Ring Uncovered After 14-Year-Old Victim Messages Mom: ‘I Don’t Want to Be Here Anymore’

(Philadelphia Inquirer) — By the time she was able to ask her mother for help, authorities say, the 14-year-old girl had been raped by as many as four to five people per day for weeks.

“I don’t want to be here anymore,” the girl said over Facebook Messenger. Two days later, on May 30, law enforcement rescued her at a Wawa parking lot in Malvern, leading to the discovery of a second, 18-year-old victim and the arrest of eight people.

The 14-year-old, who was missing since early May, was a victim in a sex-trafficking organization, authorities said, run by three Malvern men: Dimas Omar Cornejo Hernandez, 34, also known as “Adonys”; Franklin Rivera Mendieta, 25, also known as “Mono”; and Josue Sibrian-Sanchez, 33, also known as “Sibrian.”

These men are now facing charges including trafficking in minors, involuntary servitude, kidnapping, and rape for offenses committed between February and May 2020, according to a statement from the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

