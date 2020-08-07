Liberty University Board of Trustees Places Jerry Falwell, Jr. on ‘Indefinite Leave’ Following Unzipped Pants Photo

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University, which hails itself as the world’s largest Christian university and holds to the mission motto “Training Champions for Christ,” announced on Friday that its board of trustees has requested that President Jerry Falwell Jr. take an “indefinite leave of absence” from his roles at the school, to which he has agreed. The announcement follows controversy over a vacation photo he posted to Instagram — and then deleted — in which he imitated his wife’s pregnant assistant, posing with his pants completely unzipped.

“The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met today and requested that Jerry Falwell, Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as president and chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately,” the statement said.

As previously reported, Falwell recently participated in a “Trailer Park Boys”-themed outing on a yacht while on vacation. The vile Canadian-based show filled with profanity, alcoholism, drug use, sexual immorality and other ungodliness features episode titles such as “[Expletive] Community College, Let’s Get Drunk and Eat Chicken Fingers,” “I’m Not Gay, I Love Lucy … Wait A Second, Maybe I Am Gay,” “Gimme My [Expletive] Money Or Randy’s Dead”, and “You Want The Lot Fees, [Sexual Vulgarity]”.

The imitation of the characters at the costume party was made into a video, which was deleted but downloaded by a polemics outlet before it was taken down. Falwell was the lead character, Julian (see below).

In the photo that Falwell posted — and then deleted, Falwell held a faux glass of alcohol and stood with his shirt rolled up and his pants completely unzipped. His wife’s assistant, who was dressed as the character Lucy, likewise had her shirt pushed up with short ripped shorts that were unbuttoned.

On Wednesday, Falwell told WLNI “MorningLine” that he was imitating the assistant as she is pregnant, and that neither one of them were able to button their pants.

“She’s pregnant, so she couldn’t get her pants up,” Falwell stated. “I had on a pair of jeans that I hadn’t worn in a long time, so I couldn’t get mine zipped either.”

“So, I just put my belly out like hers,” Falwell continued. “I should never have put it (the photo) up and embarrassed her.”

On Thursday evening, Rep. Mark Walker, R-NC, who once worked as a professor at Liberty University and now serves on the Music Faculty Advisory Board, took to social media to opine that Falwell should resign as president.

“Jerry Falwell Jr.’s ongoing behavior is appalling,” he wrote. “As a Music Faculty Advisory Board member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down.”

“None of us are perfect,” Walker continued, “but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better.”

1 Thessalonians 5:22 states, “Abstain from all appearance of evil.”

Philippians 1:27 instructs, “Only let your conversation (behavior) be as it becometh the gospel of Christ.”