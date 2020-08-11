Biden Picks Former Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris as Running Mate

(CBS News) — Joe Biden has announced that he has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate heading into November’s presidential election, adding his former rival for the Democratic nomination to the ticket.

The Biden campaign made the announcement in a text message to supporters on Tuesday.

“Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump,” the message said, adding a link to Biden’s campaign website.

Harris, the former attorney general of California, is a supporter of abortion “rights.” Her office searched the apartment of pro-life activist David Daleiden in 2016 over undercover videos that he had recorded of discussions with Planned Parenthood executives.

Christian News Network added to this report.


