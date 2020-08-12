Authorities in Eritrea Arrest 30 Christians at Wedding



(Voice of the Martyrs Korea) — In a further crackdown on Christians, the government of Eritrea arrested 30 people that were attending a wedding ceremony held in the capital, Asmara, during the last week of June 2020. That brings the number of Christians arrested in Eritrea since last April to 45.

“Not many people have even heard of the small country of Eritrea, but it is of special importance to Christians. Since May 2002, it has been one of the fiercest persecutors of Christians worldwide,” Voice of the Martyrs Korea representative Foley Hyun Sook explains.

“It is often called the ‘North Korea of Africa’ as its president is known to have a fondness for the North Korean model of leader-worship and desires to implement it in his own country.”

Representative Foley says that weddings and funerals are especially dangerous gatherings for Eritrean underground Christians.

