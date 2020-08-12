Hallmark Channel to Air Its First Movie With Same-Sex ‘Wedding’ Scene

The Hallmark Channel, whose parent company advised last month that it would be including “LGBT” themes in its holiday lineup at the end of 2020, is not waiting until December to incorporate the sin of homosexuality into its original movie lineup.

In what is believed to be a first for the network, online videos promoting “Wedding Every Weekend”, scheduled to air this Saturday, depict a scene where two women “wed” each other.

“It really reflects the world that we live in now,” states actress Makayla Moore in a behind-the-scenes video. “It’s exciting to celebrate love in all its forms.”

She and actress Carmel Amit, who play Amanda and Vicky, “wed” each other in the movie as a minor role.

Most of “Wedding Every Weekend” centers on the story of Brooke and Nate, played by Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell, who find themselves attending the same weddings each weekend. To avoid being set-up by friends, they decide to become “wedding buddies” and end up developing a romantic relationship themselves.

“What is so important about what we’re doing in this movie is acknowledging the fact that love is love,” Campbell states in the video promo.

The group One Million Moms says that it is boycotting Hallmark, including its greeting cards line, due to its capitulation to ungodliness.

“The once conservative network has recently caved to LGBTQ pressure and has done a one-eighty from the wholesome content the channel once aired, and the network is now catering to the Left,” it said in a blog post.

“So many people feel betrayed by Hallmark over these past seven months. Hallmark Channel was one of the remaining channels that families could watch without being bombarded by politically correct commercials and the LGBTQ agenda.”

As previously reported, in December, the Hallmark Channel reinstated airing a same-sex commercial from the wedding planning site Zola after initially pulling the advertisement as it was “distracting from the purpose of [the] network.”

The company said it would also work with the homosexual advocacy organization GLAAD to make the channel more inclusive of homosexuals.

“Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands,” it stated.

Parent company Crown Media Family Networks advised last month that it is in “active negotiations” as it plans to include “LGBT storylines” in its “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” programming later this year.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors,” George Zaralidis, the vice president of network program publicity with Crown Media Family Networks, told NBC News.

The outlet reports that former Crown Media CEO told the Hollywood Reporter last year that Hallmark was open to “any type of movie of any type of relationship in any space.”

Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity Michelle Vicary similarly outlined that Crown was “looking at pitches for LGBTQ movies … and we are looking to expand and represent the United States as a whole.”

Hallmark Cards, Inc. began selling homosexual-themed greeting cards over a decade ago, which likewise resulted in push-back from Christian groups.

The company defends its homosexual-themed cards on its website, writing, “Hallmark is proud to be an ally of the LGBTQ community. … Hallmark has gay and lesbian wedding cards, including wedding shower cards, cards with two grooms, and cards for two brides. You’ll also find the cutest new baby congratulations cards for two daddies and two mommies. … Maybe someone you know is needs some extra encouragement with coming out or transitioning — we’ve got you covered for these moments, too.”

As previously reported, while the common argument among those who identify as homosexual is that they were “born that way,” the Bible teaches that all men are in the exact same predicament:

All are born with the Adamic sin nature and are therefore “by nature the children of wrath” (Ephesians 2:3), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law and will of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21) and that they might be “saved from wrath through Him” (Romans 5:9) — taking out of the way for those who are saved both the penalty for, and the power of, sin.

Jesus also outlined in John 3:5-7 that men must be made anew by the second birth, and be transformed from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the kingdom of Heaven.

“Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, ye must be born again.’”

This work of the Holy Spirit is known in Christianity as the doctrine of regeneration. A man or woman regenerated by Spirit of God will also undergo a lifelong process of sanctification, turning from realized sins to “walk as He walked” (1 John 2:6).

