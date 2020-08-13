Kurdish Teacher Arrested, Accused of Apostasy for Refusing to Hand Over School to Islam

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) Christian Solidarity Worldwide has learned that a 40-year-old Syrian Kurdish man was arrested and accused of apostasy by Failaq Al-Sham, an Islamist group loyal to Turkey, on July 30.

Local sources report that fighters from Failaq Al-Sham arrested Radwan Muhammad at his home in the village of Jaqmaq Kibir near Rajo, a small town in northwest Syria close to Afrin. Mr. Muhammad, who works as an English teacher and headmaster, refused the group’s orders to hand his school building over to them so they could turn it into an Islamic school.

According to local sources, Mr. Muhammad told the group, “I will hand you the building in one case only: if Jesus Christ comes down to earth again.”

Mr. Muhammed’s wife died recently, but the group prevented the family from washing and shrouding her body according to the customs of that region. She had converted from Islam to Christianity a while ago.

