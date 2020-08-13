NC Man Shoots 5-Year-Old Neighbor in Head in Front of Siblings While He Was Playing in Yard, Police Say

WILSON, N.C. (KMOV-TV) – A man in North Carolina shot and killed his five-year-old neighbor in front of the boy’s family.

Police in Wilson, North Carolina said Darius Sessoms, 25, shot and killed Cannon Hinnant while the boy was playing in his yard with his family Sunday evening.

Cannon’s mother said her son was playing outside when Sessoms ran up to the boy, shot him in the head, then fled. …

Cannon’s mother said the boy’s sisters, ages seven and eight, were playing with him when the shooting happened and witnessed their little brother get shot.

