NC Man Shoots 5-Year-Old Neighbor in Head in Front of Siblings While He Was Playing in Yard, Police Say

By on No Comment

WILSON, N.C. (KMOV-TV)  A man in North Carolina shot and killed his five-year-old neighbor in front of the boy’s family.

Police in Wilson, North Carolina said Darius Sessoms, 25, shot and killed Cannon Hinnant while the boy was playing in his yard with his family Sunday evening.

Cannon’s mother said her son was playing outside when Sessoms ran up to the boy, shot him in the head, then fled. …

Cannon’s mother said the boy’s sisters, ages seven and eight, were playing with him when the shooting happened and witnessed their little brother get shot.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NC Man Shoots 5-Year-Old Neighbor in Head in Front of Siblings While He Was Playing in Yard, Police Say added by on
View all posts by Editor →