Vice President of National Council of Evangelicals of France Dies After Climbing Accident

(Evangelical Focus) — Édouard Nelson, an evangelical pastor and father of four, died on Aug. 14 after suffering an accident while practicing a climbing activity.
He was enjoying a vacation with his wife Laura and their four children in the region of the Alps.
Édouard was 45 years old and was the pastor of the Evangelical Church Ternes in Paris, a member congregation of the Association of French-speaking Baptist Evangelical Churches (AEEBLF).
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!