Vice President of National Council of Evangelicals of France Dies After Climbing Accident

(Evangelical Focus) — Édouard Nelson, an evangelical pastor and father of four, died on Aug. 14 after suffering an accident while practicing a climbing activity.

He was enjoying a vacation with his wife Laura and their four children in the region of the Alps.

Édouard was 45 years old and was the pastor of the Evangelical Church Ternes in Paris, a member congregation of the Association of French-speaking Baptist Evangelical Churches (AEEBLF).

