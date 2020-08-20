LA County Seeking $20K in Fines Against MacArthur, Grace Community Church for Contempt of Court

(Fox News) Los Angeles County is moving to hold a prominent megachurch pastor in contempt of court after he hosted three indoor services Sunday — effectively defying a late-night court order that his church must comply with California’s coronavirus restrictions.

The county is claiming that Grace Community Church and Pastor John MacArthur should each face $4,000 in fines — or $1,000 for every act of contempt they’re alleging. The county also seeks an additional $6,000 in fines from both defendants for violations of court orders, bringing the total to $20,000.

“Defendants’ actions this past Sunday likewise constitute four separate violations of the TRO and Court of Appeal Order by each Defendant. Therefore, the Court should sanction each Defendant $1,500 per violation, for a total of $6,000 per Defendant,” the request reads. Both MacArthur and his church are named as defendants.

Read the motion from the County in full here.

Continue reading this story >>


