Officials Believe Missing Pastor’s Wife Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning After Driving Into Shipping Container

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Fox4 News) — Arkansas officials have released the preliminary cause of death for a missing Overland Park mom who they believe was found dead Tuesday. …

On Wednesday, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said they believe, based on initial evidence, that the woman died from asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Her vehicle was found inside a shipping container, with the ignition on and … there’s evidence the engine had been running inside the container, leading them to their initial cause of death.

“Information gathered from family members concerning her mental and emotional state during her final communications along with facts gathered from the scene have led investigators to believe that Marilane Carter drove the vehicle into the container and in doing so caused her demise,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

