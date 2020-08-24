Ala. Street Preacher John Brown, Known as ‘Jesus Man,’ Dies at 80

(AL.com) — John Brown, the street evangelist known as “Jesus Man” who often displayed 100 signs on Lakeshore Drive on Saturday afternoons, has died, his family said.

Brown, 80, originally from Jamaica, began preaching nearly every Saturday on Lakeshore in 2001. His granddaughter, Kristen Hill, announced on Facebook that Brown died.

Brown was known for holding a microphone to his mouth and melodically chirping out a sermon in a Jamaican accent as cars drove by in front of the Sam’s Club and Walmart at the Lakeshore Drive/Lakeshore Parkway exit on Interstate 65 in Homewood.

