Former Persecutor of Christians in Vietnam Now Suffers for His Faith

(Christian Aid Mission) A policeman in northern Vietnam who used to go to villages to threaten and arrest Christians now goes to the same villages to tell people about Christ — under threat of harsh punishment.

For years officer Thien* had followed orders to infiltrate worship services to search for pretexts for arresting church leaders and shutting down churches.

He had cited house churches that were unregistered because they didn’t have the minimum number of members for legal recognition. He’d cited other congregations that had failed to merge with the government-designated area church. He had arrested evangelists proclaiming salvation in Christ for undermining cultural unity.

In the process, Thien had heard enough sermons that he began to see the basis for belief in Christ — and the unworldly grace and kindness that flowed from Jesus and from congregation members. After retiring last year, he put his faith in Christ, and soon he was going to the same villages to tell people how God had changed his life.

