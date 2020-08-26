27% of Pastors Surveyed Believe Clergy Who Commit Adultery Should Permanently Withdraw From Ministry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Baptist Standard) — When a pastor commits adultery, nearly all of their fellow pastors believe they should withdraw from public ministry for at least some time.

A LifeWay Research survey of Protestant pastors in the United States finds only two percent of pastors believe a fellow pastor who has an extramarital affair does not need to take any time away from ministry.

More than a quarter of pastors (27 percent) believe a pastor who commits adultery should withdraw from public ministry permanently.

“Scripture doesn’t mince words about adultery,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of LifeWay Research. “From the Ten Commandments, to the Apostle Paul’s lists of wicked things, to the qualifications for elders listed in 1 Timothy, adultery is not appropriate for a follower of Christ nor a leader of a local church.”

Continue reading this story >>