Muslim Fulani Attacks in Nigeria Displace Local Missionaries

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Ovinuchi Ejiohuo Unsplash

(Christian Aid Mission) The slaughter of Christian men, women and children by Muslim Fulani herdsmen in north-central Nigeria accelerated in recent weeks to unprecedented levels, with a three-day series of assaults displacing five native missionaries and their families, the leader of a native ministry said.

The local missionaries and their families were among 1,900 families who fled their homes when heavily-armed Fulanis on motorcycles raided the predominantly Christian villages in southern Kaduna state in early August, he said.

“Once again, we wish to ask you to urgently pray for our missionaries and staff,” the leader said. “The killing of Christians in southern Kaduna by the Muslim killers is unprecedented. We have lost so much again and again, and our missionaries are being pursued and lost everything.”

The missionaries lost their possessions in the attacks, he said, including five motorcycles, children’s materials and all household belongings.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Muslim Fulani Attacks in Nigeria Displace Local Missionaries added by on
View all posts by Editor →