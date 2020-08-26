Muslim Fulani Attacks in Nigeria Displace Local Missionaries

(Christian Aid Mission) — The slaughter of Christian men, women and children by Muslim Fulani herdsmen in north-central Nigeria accelerated in recent weeks to unprecedented levels, with a three-day series of assaults displacing five native missionaries and their families, the leader of a native ministry said.

The local missionaries and their families were among 1,900 families who fled their homes when heavily-armed Fulanis on motorcycles raided the predominantly Christian villages in southern Kaduna state in early August, he said.

“Once again, we wish to ask you to urgently pray for our missionaries and staff,” the leader said. “The killing of Christians in southern Kaduna by the Muslim killers is unprecedented. We have lost so much again and again, and our missionaries are being pursued and lost everything.”

The missionaries lost their possessions in the attacks, he said, including five motorcycles, children’s materials and all household belongings.

Continue reading this story >>