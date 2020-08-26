Restraining Order Against John MacArthur’s Church Denied by Judge for the Fourth Time

By on No Comment

 

(The Signal) A restraining order requested by Los Angeles County against the church led by John MacArthur, who is also the chancellor emeritus for The Master’s University and Seminary, has been denied by the judge.

For a number of weeks, MacArthur’s church in Sun Valley, Grace Community Church, has been holding in-person services without social distancing.

The objective of the restraining order, county officials said in a news release distributed last week, is to prohibit the church from holding indoor services. If the court issues the order, any future indoor services could be grounds for a contempt citation and fines of up to $20,000.

However, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff ruled Monday in opposition to the county’s position, denying the restraining order for a fourth time.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Restraining Order Against John MacArthur’s Church Denied by Judge for the Fourth Time added by on
View all posts by Editor →