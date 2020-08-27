LA Children’s Hospital Consent Form: Youth on Puberty Blockers and Hormones ‘Will Not Have Biological Children’

Photo Credit: Sam Pineda/Pexels

(California Family Council) California state legislators lambasted their opponents in defense of a transgender healthcare bill (AB 2218) in a recent Senate hearing. Senate Health Committee members complained about receiving hundreds of calls from voters telling them not to support a bill that sterilizes children. Author Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) accused the opposition of misleading constituents and “fear-mongering for good sound bites.”

But according to informed consent forms recently acquired by California Family Council (CFC), the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) confirms that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones the hospital gives to prepubescent minors prevent them from having “biological children” later in life. AB 2218 is intended to fund medical facilities handing out these gender transitioning drugs.  …

Their consent form for “Pubertal Blockers for Minors in Early Adolescence” states, “If your child starts puberty blockers in the earliest stages of puberty, and then goes on to gender affirming hormones, they will not develop sperm or eggs. This means that they will not have biological children. This is an important aspect of blocking puberty and progressing to hormones that you should understand prior to moving forward with puberty suppression.”

