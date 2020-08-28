Half of Drug-Induced Abortions in Scotland Committed at Home, Figures Highest in a Decade

(Evangelical Focus) — 13,583 pregnancies were terminated in Scotland (UK) in the year 2019, 297 more than in 2018, official figures released in August showed.
It is the second highest number of abortions ever, only below the figures of 2008.
“Half of all terminations were to women in their twenties in 2019,” the report issued by Scotland Public Health said.

