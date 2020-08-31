LA County Takes Back John MacArthur’s Parking Lot Amid Dispute Over Indoor Church Services

(Christian Today) — John MacArthur’s church has been told it can no longer use part of its parking lot that has been leased from Los Angeles County since 1975.
Grace Community Church was informed of the development through a notice letter from the Los Angeles Department of Public Works.
It gives the church 30 days’ notice of the county’s decision to terminate the longstanding lease agreement on a large portion of the church’s parking lot.
Jenna Ellis, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, accused LA County of “retaliating” against the church over its refusal to [not to hold indoor church services] during COVID.
