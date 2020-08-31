Pro-Life Advocate Paints ‘Baby Lives Matter’ Mural Outside Charlotte Planned Parenthood

(Breitbart)— A pro-life activist who protests abortion by painting the phrase “Baby Lives Matter” outside abortion clinics painted the slogan Wednesday again outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tayler Hansen painted the mural on the street outside the Planned Parenthood facility and then moved on to another abortion clinic known as a “Preferred Women’s Health Center.” …
In a video message, he said he “felt inclined to demonstrate a true peaceful protest dedicated to those abandoned without a voice.”
