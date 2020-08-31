Russia Prosecuted 15 Evangelicals in First Half of 2020 for ‘Illegal Missionary Activity’

(Evangelical Focus)— At least 15 evangelical Christians have been punished in Russia between January and July 2020 for sharing their faith in non-authorized ways.
All of them were prosecuted for violating the Administrative Code Article 5.26, Parts 4 and 5, passed in July 2016, which punishes “illegal missionary activity.”
The religious freedom organization Forum 18 analysed the court records available and came to the conclusion that “there were at least 42 prosecutions” of this kind in Russia during the first half of the year, mainly involving Christians and Muslims.
Most of the Christians prosecuted are members of Baptist and Pentecostal churches.
