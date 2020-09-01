Christians in Mexican Village Risk Losing Water, Electricity if They Can’t Pay Fines as Part of Illegal Agreement

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) Two Protestant families, who were forced to sign an illegal agreement in which they renounce their right to hold religious services in order to have their access to water and other essential services reinstated, were informed at a community meeting on Aug. 22 that they risk being cut off again if they cannot pay the remainder of a fine that was levied as part of the agreement.

The two families from La Mesa Limantitla village, located in the Huasteca region of Hidalgo State, refused to sign a similar document renouncing their faith on January 14, 2019.

Eight other Protestant families in the village were forced to sign the document, but as a result of their refusal to do so, the two families had their access to water, drainage, government benefit programs and the community mill cut off for over a year until they signed an agreement on January 15, 2020. …

The families belong to a religious minority. In July 2019, they were threatened with forced displacement by community leaders if they did not make financial contributions to local Roman Catholic festivals and participate in other activities which conflicted with their religious beliefs.

