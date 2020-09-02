Indian Police Claim Christian Teenager Wasn’t Murdered Because of His Faith

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — The Odisha Police Chief in South Western Range, Koraput, India claims that Samaru Madkami, the 14-year-old Christian who was murdered on 4 June in the village of Kenduguda, Malkangiri District, Odisha, was not killed because he had converted to Christianity.

The comment was made in response to a petition filed by Bishop Dr. P.R. Parichha, president (Odisha Chapter) of the All India Christian Council, who had requested a police inquiry into the death of Mr Madkami.

According to the police, the accused persons carried out their attack as they suspected that Unga Madkami, the victim’s father, was a sorcerer who had killed 16 villagers. As a revenge, the accused persons sought to kill him, but the attack ended in the death of Samaru Madkami. Six men have been arrested in relation to the murder and are currently in prison awaiting a hearing date from the court.

Bishop P.R. Parichha told CSW: “While the Deputy Inspector General of Police has acknowledged in his response letter that Samaru was brutally murdered, I am disappointed with their opinion that the death of the minor was a result of vengeance for sorcery. The Madkami family does not practice such things. His father is a pastor.”

