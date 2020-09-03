Jailed Turkish Mob Boss Claims Government Officials Dispatched Him to Kill American Pastor Andrew Brunson

(Fox News) — From behind bars in Argentina, a wanted Turkish mob leader has ignited a firestorm with explosive allegations that some Turkish government officials had recruited him to put a hit on the former political prisoner, Pastor Andrew Brunson.

“Even before the coup attempt, [officials] had started to talk about Brunson – that he was a spy and supporting terrorism,” Serkan Kurtulus, 38, told Fox News on Monday from jail. “Then, after the [2016] failed coup, they wanted me to find someone to kill him and blame it on the Gulenists.”

The self-confessed gang honcho was slapped with an Interpol arrest warrant by Ankara at some point in or after 2017, with a bevy of charges ranging from organized crime to illicit arms deals and was arrested in Buenos Aires in June 2020. He has since vowed that the real reason his homeland is summoning him back is that he knows too much.

A spokesperson for the Turkish Embassy in Washington refuted the allegations by Kurtulus, calling them “total nonsense” and “fabricated to create a false base for his claim for asylum in Argentina.”

