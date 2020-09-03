Joel Osteen ‘Inspiration Cube’ Releasing in Stores This Month: ‘It’s All Positive. It’s Not Negative’

HOUSTON, Texas — The Joel Osteen “Inspiration Cube,” featuring short motivational messages from the megachurch minister, is set to be released in stores this month. Osteen has been a controversial figure among Christians as although he speaks to thousands each week, others have expressed concern that his speeches are man-centered and not resembling the biblical gospel.

“Lakewood Church has licensed Pastor Osteen’s messages to Idea Village of New Jersey for the creation of the Inspiration Cube,” a spokesperson told the Christian Post. “The cube is a library of Joel’s inspirational messages in a portable rechargeable audio device.”

“The Inspiration Cube is an ideal complement to the many ways that Lakewood delivers Joel’s message of hope and inspiration around the world such as television, SiriusXM radio, internet streaming, social media, books, podcasts, and live events,” they said.

The cube is being advertised online for $39.99 and features “365 daily inspirations, 52 sermons [and] 31 affirmations.” Daily messages include “Get In Position For Increase”, “Encourage Yourself”, “Say Goodbye To The Familiar”, “Your Time Is Coming”, “Outlast The Opposition” and “Have A Made Up Mind”.

Proceeds will reportedly benefit the missions department at Lakewood.

A promotional video on the Inspiration Cube website features clips of Osteen’s messages, such as, “Some dreams are waking up. Hope is waking up. Abundance is waking up” and “God is saying to you, ‘You have struggled long enough. Unexpected blessings are coming your way.'”

Those who give testimonials for the product in the advertisement state that they like the cube because the messages are “all positive” and “not negative” and “it’s almost like a friend was speaking to me.”

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



However, as previously reported, Osteen has been a controversial figure among evangelicals as his messages are devoid of preaching on biblical doctrine, such as repentance, eternal judgment, regeneration or sanctification, and are rather focused on what one can get from God and how one should make declarations of themselves being blessed, favored, prosperous, and attractive.

Some note that his man-centered messages about making positive confessions over one’s life are more akin to the New Age “Law of Attraction.”

“Learn to speak blessings over your life, your friends, your future,” Osteen writes in his best-selling book “Your Best Life Now.” “Remember, a blessing is not a blessing until it is spoken. If you’ll do your part and start boldly speaking blessings over your life and the lives of those around you, God will provide everything you need to live the life of abundance he wants you to have.”

Other books published by Osteen include “Become a Better You,” “You Can, You Will, ” “It’s Your Time”, “The Power of I Am” and “The Abundance Mindset”.

“You’ve been criticized for church-lite or a cotton candy message. Do you feel like you’re cheating people by not telling them about the Hell part? Or repentance part?” CBS asked the megachurch speaker and author in 2016.

“No, I really don’t, because it’s a different approach,” Osteen replied. “You know, it’s not Hellfire and brimstone. But I say most people are beaten down enough by life. They already feel guilty enough. … So I want [people] to come to Lakewood or our meetings and be lifted up, to say, ‘You know what? I may not be perfect, but I’m moving forward. I’m doing better.’ And I think that motivates you to do better.”

In 2013, during an interview with the Huffington Post, Osteen also explained his preaching philosophy, stating that Christians should exemplify kindness to the world rather than “pushing people down” by telling them about their sins.

“Again, the Scripture teaches the way people are going to know His disciples is for our love for one another, and so, I’m not preaching hate [or] pushing people down,” he stated. “I’m not here to tell everybody what they’re doing wrong.”

Acts 20:27-31 reads, “For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God. Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which He hath purchased with His own blood. … [R]emember that by the space of three years I ceased not to warn every one night and day with tears.”