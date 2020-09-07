Colombian Missionary Family Takes Jesus to the Jungle

By on No Comment

(Voice of the Martyrs Australia) Surrendering all to God, a Colombian family boldly shares the gospel in a guerrilla-controlled red zone known for drug trafficking and violence.

David and Gloria Martinez moved deep into Colombia’s Chocó Department in 2005 to share the gospel, distribute Bibles and plant churches. The couple studied the local language and learned to live off the land, building relationships among the region’s large Afro-Colombian population and with numerous indigenous people. …

Slowly, over the next two years, they began to train church leaders and establish churches in the area. As a result, many came to faith in Christ.

“That is when it got difficult,” Gloria said. “The devil was mad. The spiritual attacks started. The witchcraft and the different armed groups started to come in.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Colombian Missionary Family Takes Jesus to the Jungle added by on
View all posts by Editor →