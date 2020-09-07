Colombian Missionary Family Takes Jesus to the Jungle

(Voice of the Martyrs Australia) — Surrendering all to God, a Colombian family boldly shares the gospel in a guerrilla-controlled red zone known for drug trafficking and violence.

David and Gloria Martinez moved deep into Colombia’s Chocó Department in 2005 to share the gospel, distribute Bibles and plant churches. The couple studied the local language and learned to live off the land, building relationships among the region’s large Afro-Colombian population and with numerous indigenous people. …

Slowly, over the next two years, they began to train church leaders and establish churches in the area. As a result, many came to faith in Christ.

“That is when it got difficult,” Gloria said. “The devil was mad. The spiritual attacks started. The witchcraft and the different armed groups started to come in.”

