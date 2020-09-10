37-Year-Old Man in Jail After Paying $500 to Buy Girl as Sex Slave

(Miami Herald) — An underage girl missing from Richland, Washington told police that two individuals “sold” her to a 37-year-old man in Oregon for $500, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl was trafficked in April 2020, months after Robert Aguilera held a rifle to her head in Walla Walla, Washington and “forcibly raped” her at his sister’s house in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, documents state. She was sold to Aguilera by a 21-year-old man and another underage girl, according to the affidavit provided by the Walla Walla Police Department.

Aguilera was arrested on Sept. 2 on accusations of assault, trafficking and rape, according to the affidavit.

