Cuban Christian Arrested Without Reason

(Evangelical Focus) Until Thursday, Aug. 6 at 10:00 in the morning, Denis Rosabal and Yenislén Bermúdez lived in peace with their three children: Keila (19), Keren (13) and Samuel (11).

That day, the Cuban authorities “surrounded the house. There were like ten outside and another three inside, recording everything. One of them was dressed as a civilian and the other two in dark green,” Yenislén told journalist Yaiset Rodríguez in the local newspaper Diario de Cuba.

Denis worked in a garage of the Assemblies of God, one of the largest evangelical denominations in Cuba, located near his Aposento Alto church, in the El Coco neighborhood, on the outskirts of the city of Holguín. The family has their home next to the garage. …

The searches lasted a week. Since then, Denis remains locked up in the prison of Pedernales, known in Cuba as the place where “everyone talks, where state security and the police are above law and order.”

