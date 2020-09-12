‘Almost All of the Lebanese Churches Are Helping in Rebuilding Beirut’

(Evangelical Focus) — In just five weeks after the great blast that left nearly 200 dead and more than 6,000 injured in Beirut, the city and the rest of the country have undergone great changes, while they are still searching for missing persons and collecting debris in the midst of a serious economic crisis. …

Q. How are Christian communities working and testifying in this situation?

A: Almost all of Lebanon’s churches are directly helping in rebuilding Beirut and many keep praying for the recovery of the country.

Churches are also on the streets, helping people in anything they need and especially praying with people and giving Bibles for free.

