‘Almost All of the Lebanese Churches Are Helping in Rebuilding Beirut’

(Evangelical Focus) — In just five weeks after the great blast that left nearly 200 dead and more than 6,000 injured in Beirut, the city and the rest of the country have undergone great changes, while they are still searching for missing persons and collecting debris in the midst of a serious economic crisis. …
Q. How are Christian communities working and testifying in this situation?
A: Almost all of Lebanon’s churches are directly helping in rebuilding Beirut and many keep praying for the recovery of the country.
Churches are also on the streets, helping people in anything they need and especially praying with people and giving Bibles for free.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!