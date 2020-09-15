100,000 New Testaments to Be Sent to Laos

(Voice of the Martyrs Korea) Rapid growth of the church in one of the last remaining Communist countries, Laos, has caused Voice of the Martyrs Korea to join together with several Christian organizations to meet a request from local believers for 100,000 New Testaments within the next 9 months.

“In 1994 there were 400 Christians in Laos, but today there are over 250,000 and by 2023, Laotian Christians believe there will be over 400,000,” says Voice of the Martyrs Korea Representative Dr. Hyun Sook Foley. Foley says that is why Voice of the Martyrs Korea is joining Voice of the Martyrs Canada and US NGO Vision Beyond Borders in an effort to fulfill the request. …

Foley reports that in one area of Laos more than 50 new churches have been planted in six months, with over 5,000 new Christians in attendance. In an area in the north, a pastor who spent 11 years in prison for his faith was able to lead other men to Christ in prison.

“After being released, these men planted 67 churches,” says Foley.

100,000 New Testaments to Be Sent to Laos
