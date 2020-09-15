Sri Lankan Christians Harassed by Mobs

(Voice of the Martyrs Canada) — Mob demonstrations are a common way to disrupt and protest Christianity in the nation of Sri Lanka. Although opposition often comes from the dominant Buddhist community, two recent incidents in the Batticaloa District appear to have been instigated by Hindu leaders.

On July 19, a group of 45 people, including a member of the Hindu temple’s board of trustees, forced their way into the Jesus Witness Church in Kommanthurai soon after the worship service had concluded.

During the attack, the pastor and his family were assaulted and chairs were broken. The pastor’s mobile phone was also damaged after he attempted to record the incident, which has since been reported to the police.

