Pa. Boy, 12, Lived in a ‘State of Perpetual Suffering’ Before Being Starved, Beaten to Death, DA Says

(PennLive/The Patriot-News) — The siblings of a 12-year-old central Pennsylvania boy who was found beaten and starved to death and covered in feces in his family’s home “were told to ignore him and not talk to him,” the district attorney said Monday morning.

That was just part of the torture Maxwell Schollenberger suffered at the hands of his father Scott Schollenberger Jr. and his father’s fiancée Kimberly Maurer, who both are charged with homicide, Lebanon County DA Pier Hess Graf said.

“This tiny 12-year-old boy never knew the unconditional love from a family,” Graf said during a press conference on the homicide charges filed against Scott Schollenberger, 42 and Maurer 35.

“Max Schollenberger existed,” she said. “I will not call this living. He existed in a state of perpetual suffering.”

Continue reading this story >>