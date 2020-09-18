Abortions Set for Another Record High in England and Wales

(The Christian Institute) — Almost 110,000 abortions were carried out on residents of England and Wales between January and June this year, the government has revealed.
Figures released by the Department for Health and Social Care indicated there had been an increase of more than 4,000 on the same period last year.
In the whole of last year, 207,384 abortions were carried out on residents, but pro-life campaigners say 2020 looks “set to eclipse 2019’s total.”
