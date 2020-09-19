‘Praying God’s Protection Over You’: Police Officer Finds Encouraging Note on Windshield

(Christian Headlines) — A kind citizen left an encouraging note on a police officer’s windshield earlier this week in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Faithwire shared that after getting coffee at a Dunkin’ Donuts, Officer Aron walked out to his squad car to find a little note written on a Dunkin’ napkin.

“Praying God’s protection over you — today and always!” it read.

“To whoever left the note, Officer Aron says thank you and he is going to ride with it in his car from now on!” the Huntersville Police Department posted to social media.

Continue reading this story >>