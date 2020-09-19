Trump ‘Saddened’ Upon First Hearing of Ginsburg’s Death: ‘She Was an Amazing Woman Who Led an Amazing Life’

By on No Comment

(Yahoo News) — In an extraordinary moment following his rally in Minnesota on Friday night, President Trump appeared to be caught off guard when a reporter informed him of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump took the stage in Bemidji, Minn., shortly before Ginsburg’s death was announced, and spoke for about an hour, apparently unaware of the news.

“She just died? Wow, I didn’t know that — I just, uh, you’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump said on the tarmac as Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” a staple of the house music at the president’s rallies, could be heard in the background.

“She led an amazing life,” Trump continued. “What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. Um, actually saddened to hear. I am saddened to hear that.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Trump ‘Saddened’ Upon First Hearing of Ginsburg’s Death: ‘She Was an Amazing Woman Who Led an Amazing Life’ added by on
View all posts by Editor →