Trump ‘Saddened’ Upon First Hearing of Ginsburg’s Death: ‘She Was an Amazing Woman Who Led an Amazing Life’

(Yahoo News) — In an extraordinary moment following his rally in Minnesota on Friday night, President Trump appeared to be caught off guard when a reporter informed him of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump took the stage in Bemidji, Minn., shortly before Ginsburg’s death was announced, and spoke for about an hour, apparently unaware of the news.

“She just died? Wow, I didn’t know that — I just, uh, you’re telling me now for the first time,” Trump said on the tarmac as Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” a staple of the house music at the president’s rallies, could be heard in the background.

“She led an amazing life,” Trump continued. “What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. Um, actually saddened to hear. I am saddened to hear that.”

