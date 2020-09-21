Jen Hatmaker, Amy Grant Praise Justice Ginsburg: ‘Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant,’ ‘Thank You, Ruth’

Blogger and author Jen Hatmaker, and CCM artist Amy Grant, both of whom have been controversial and concerning figures in American Christianity, praised U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after the court announced Friday evening that she had died. Their remarks generated disagreement and dismay among some followers.

“With a deep, deep bow, I honor this absolute legend. She blazed the very trails we walk on today. I cannot say this with more sincerity: Well done, good and faithful servant. You fought the good fight, and you finished your race. Enter into your rest, dear sister,” Hatmaker, known for books such as “For the Love: Fighting for Grace in a World of Impossible Standards,” “Fierce, Free and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You,” wrote.

“What a profound use of her earthly days until the very end. This was a true public servant the likes of which we rarely see,” she added. “May we take the baton and we run our leg of the race with half the grit and faithfulness.”

Grant, apparently referring to Ginsburg’s record on women’s rights, wrote Saturday morning, “My daughters are growing up in a different world than I did. Thank you, Ruth. We will keep telling your story, because you inspire each of us to use our unique gifts, talents and voices to speak truth, love justice and live humbly.”

The posts generated pushback from some followers, who noted that Ginsburg did not make godly decisions, supporting abortion “rights” throughout her tenure and voting in 2015 to legalize same-sex “marriage” nationwide in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges.

“She did not live a life pleasing to the Lord. I just can’t believe how mixed up Christians have become. Calling evil good and good evil. Wide is the path to destruction. It’s becoming clearer and clearer,” one commenter wrote to Hatmaker.

“She supported the murder of babies. She was not a good and faithful servant. Do you think God is welcoming RBG into Heaven? I think not!” another exclaimed. “This is a disgraceful show of virtue signaling by a person who claims to be a Christian. Shame on you!”

“Are you kidding me? And all the girls and mothers that didn’t live due to her votes? This is ok with Christians?!” one wrote to Grant.

“I don’t understand how anyone can be thankful for this woman’s effect on women. I see her as an evil gatekeeper of abortion. Change my mind — but you will have to overcome every innocent unborn torn limb from limb in the ‘safety’ of their own mothers’ wombs,” another stated.

The National Abortion Federation was also among those who lauded Ginsburg, calling her “a true champion for gender equality and an unmatched guardian of each individual’s right to choose abortion care.”

“She was the architect of the legal fight to establish protections against gender discrimination and an ardent supporter of same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care, and affirmative action. During her nearly 30 years on the Supreme Court, she was a crucial defender of abortion rights and a sharp critic of restrictions that sought to roll back those rights,” remarked President Katherine Ragsdale.

The National LGBTQ Task Force similarly characterized Ginsburg as “a giant of justice, a champion for equality and progress.”

“We are all so grateful for all Justice Ginsburg has done for LGBTQ people, for women, for our ability to control our own bodies, for all that seek to move freedom forward in this country,” Executive Director Rea Carey said.

As previously reported, Hatmaker, who came out in favor of same-sex “marriage” in 2016, presented her daughter, Sydney, on the June 26 episode of her “For the Love” podcast in announcing “in honor of Pride Month” that Sydney identifies as lesbian.

Becoming tearful during the broadcast, Hatmaker told her daughter that it is one of her “greatest regrets and sorrows” that she did not affirm homosexuality sooner.

“[W]e are so proud of who you are. I would not change one molecule of you, not one. I’m so glad you’re gay,” she said. “I’m so proud that you are free. I love that that this is how you are made. I’m thrilled about your future. I’ve already told you the kind the wife I need you to marry and I hope you follow my rules.”

Hatmaker announced earlier this month that she and her husband, Brandon, are divorcing.

Grant became a controversial figure in 1999 when she filed for divorce from husband and fellow CCM artist Gary Chapman, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A year later, she married country artist Vince Gill, who split from his wife, country singer Janis Oliver, in 1997.

The two had formed a friendship in recording a duet together and seeing each other at mutual events. Grant told ABC News in 2002, “I think that a part of me loved him instantly.” Gill similarly outlined that he had Grant in mind when he wrote the 1995 lyric, “I lie awake at night wishing you were mine.”

Proverbs 28:4-5 states, “They that forsake the law praise the wicked, but such as keep the law contend with them. Evil men understand not judgment, but they that seek the Lord understand all things.”