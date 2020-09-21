Rep. Offers Condolences to ’30 Million Innocent Babies’ Who Died From Ginsburg’s Defense of Abortion

(Newsweek) — Republican Georgia Congressman Doug Collins reacted to the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by bringing up Ginsberg’s pro-choice record. …

“RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws,” Collins tweeted.

Ginsburg was a staunch supporter of women’s rights, including the “right” to have an abortion. “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity,” Ginsburg said in 2018. “It is a decision she must make for herself.”

Continue reading this story >>