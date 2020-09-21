Saudis Allowed Netflix Shows Like ‘Sex Education’ in Exchange for Removing Satire Episode Critical of the Kingdom

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Business Insider) — Saudi Arabia agreed to host explicit Netflix shows in exchange for the removal of a satirical episode that criticized the kingdom, the streaming giant’s CEO said.

On January 1, 2019, Netflix confirmed it removed for its Saudi viewers an episode of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” in which Minhaj accused Saudi Arabia of covering up the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and slammed the continued bombing of Yemen. …

[O]n September 10, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the show was removed in exchange for some of its other, more explicit content to be made available to Saudi customers.

“It’s a troubling compromise, not something that we approach easily or lightly, but on balance we think it’s a good move,” Hastings told CNN.

Continue reading this story >>